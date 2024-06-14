Friday, June 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ADC Bannu vows to resolve citizens’ problems

APP
June 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -   Additional Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Aminullah Khan, has said that the district administration is committed to resolving citizens’ problems at the earliest.

He expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to the Services Delivery Center (SDC), where he inspected the revenue services provided to the people of the district. During the visit, he reviewed the process of computerizing land records and addressed public grievances on the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, Aminullah Khan said that the computerization of land records would greatly facilitate the public by enhancing transparency and efficiency. He emphasized the administration’s commitment to extending relief to citizens and prioritizing the resolution of their problems.

Later, the ADC, accompanied by the Deputy Director SDC and Tehsildar SDC, also inspected the under-construction building. He directed the contractor to expedite the work in accordance with the approved PC-I and ensure the timely completion of the project.

Residents of Lillah, Pind Dadan Khan dissatisfied with Rs1.5b allocated for Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway

He stated that there would be no compromise on the quality of the construction work and directed the officials concerned to regularly monitor the construction process.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1718361227.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024