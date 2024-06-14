ADC Bannu vows to resolve citizens’ problems

PESHAWAR - Additional Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Aminullah Khan, has said that the district administration is committed to resolving citizens’ problems at the earliest.

He expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to the Services Delivery Center (SDC), where he inspected the revenue services provided to the people of the district. During the visit, he reviewed the process of computerizing land records and addressed public grievances on the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, Aminullah Khan said that the computerization of land records would greatly facilitate the public by enhancing transparency and efficiency. He emphasized the administration’s commitment to extending relief to citizens and prioritizing the resolution of their problems.

Later, the ADC, accompanied by the Deputy Director SDC and Tehsildar SDC, also inspected the under-construction building. He directed the contractor to expedite the work in accordance with the approved PC-I and ensure the timely completion of the project.

He stated that there would be no compromise on the quality of the construction work and directed the officials concerned to regularly monitor the construction process.