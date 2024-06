HYDERABAD - On the directives of Deputy Commis­sioner Shehryar Gul Memon, the Additional Deputy Com­missioner-1 Benazirabad Naw­ab Sumair Laghari visited the Mukhtarkar State Office Naw­abshah and checked the re­cord. During visit of office, the ADC instructed Mukhtarkar to ensure the attendance of office staff and the record shall be maintained in proper style. He also instructed to resolve the public issues on priority basis in order to provide relief to the public without any delay.