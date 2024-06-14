AIT holds Project Exhibition 2024

KARACHI - The Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) on Thursday organized a “Project Exhibition (DAE) 2024” showcasing 250 mod­ern technical skill based projects of 950 Diploma of Associate Engineer Program students from 9 different de­partments. Chairman Sindh Board of Technical Education (SBTE) Dr. Qazi Arif Ali, Man­aging Director Water Board, Syed Salahuddin, and Manag­ing Director of STEVTA Mu­nawar Ali Mithani, Convener FPCCI Mahin Salman, CEO Terrace Pakistan Salman Ha­roon, President SITE Super Highway Association Sha­heen Ilyas Sarwana, Member Governing Body AIT and oth­ers participated in the event. Chairman SBTE, Dr. Qazi Arif Ali, inaugurated the project exhibition and visited the stalls. He appreciated the projects of the students as unique and inspiring. Dr. Qazi said that the projects reflect­ed that ideas of AIT students were equipped with modern technical skills. He stressed on providing the students such opportunities to dem­onstrate their talent and skill. MD STEVTA, Munawar Ali Mithani said that many proj­ects of students were impor­tant for industry and they can be developed on commercial scale with the support of the industry. Appreciating the efforts of the students, MD Water Board, Syed Salahud­din, underscored the need of strengthening relationship between universities and industrial sector. Principal AIT, Shahid Jameel, informed that AIT had been organizing the project exhibition for the last 18 years.