Bank Alfalah launches Digital Agriculture Financing, disburses Rs100 million on subsidised rates

KARACHI - Bank Alfalah, one of the leading commercial and digital banks, has announced the launch of Pakistan’s First Digital Agriculture Financing product, an initiative aimed at empowering small-scale farmers and entrepreneurs in the country’s agriculture sector. This innovative product allows customers to avail dairy and equipment financing through a seamless digital process, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s financial landscape.

Digital Agriculture Finance is part of the Bank’s commitment to revive economic growth and foster financial inclusion in Pakistan. The launch of this product comes as part of the Revive and Rise initiative, which aims to provide potential farming citizens with access to subsidised financing, at a rate of 2%, enabling them to establish sustainable income streams and contribute to the nation’s economic development. The First Digital Agriculture Financing product has crossed over PKR 100 million in total disbursement, demonstrating the immediate impact and demand for instantly accessible financing in the Agriculture sector within three months. The beneficiaries of this initiative include individuals from various distantly scaled areas, especially flood-affected areas of Sindh, representing both genders and diverse segments of the Agricultural community.

Pakistan’s First Digital Agriculture Financing product has already made significant strides in empowering rural communities, particularly in the dairy sector, surpassing disbursement of over PKR 100 million, the financing has facilitated the procurement of animals, with a remarkable 333 animals acquired so far. Female participation in this endeavour is significant, accounting for 24% of the total customers. As all proceeds have been dedicated to ‘Dairy Financing,’ it showcases the focused effort to uplift small-scale farmers in Pakistan and encourage sustainable Agricultural practices.