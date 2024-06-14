Burning Siri-Paye at public places banned on Eid

FAISALABAD - The Punjab Home Department has enforced section 144 and imposed a ban on burning ‘Siri-Paye’ of sacrificial animals at public places on Eid. According to official sources here on Thursday, throwing offals, hides of animals in drains, manholes and bathing in canals will also be restricted. According to a notification, sale and purchase of sacrificial animals will also be banned at private places except sales points notified by the government. DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh directed the assistant commissioner to enforce the ban under section 144 and took action against violators.

Man kills brother over domestic dispute in Faisalabad

A man killed his brother over a minor issue in Jaranwala Sadr police limits on Thursday. According to a police report, the accused, Shafique, with his uncle stabbed to death his brother Ashfaq over a minor domestic issue in Chak No 22-GB. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Baby girl drowns in water tub

A baby girl drowned in a water tub in Buchiana, a suburb of tehsil Jaranwala on Thursday. According to Rescue-1122, two-year-old girl Jannat, daughter of Islam, a resident of Buchiana was playing in water-filled tub when accidently he fell into it and drowned. A rescue team shifted the girl to THQ hospital but she died before provision of any medical help. The body was handed over to the family.