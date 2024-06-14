CDA to launch ‘outdoor advertisement’ in violation of SC orders

ISLAMABAD - The Metropolitan Corpora­tion Islamabad has stepped into a project of outdoor ad­vertising on public places ig­noring the fact that such ad­vertisements are completely banned by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The apex court not only banned all types of the outdoor adver­tisement in suo moto case 27 of 2018 but also dismissed a review petition in same year as well by putting a com­plete ban on outdoor adver­tising on public properties i.e. roads, footpaths, street­lights and public buildings. It is evident from the record that while implementing said court decision, several government departments cancelled such permissions granted and removed bill­boards from the roads.

The Metropolitan Corpo­ration Islamabad also fol­lowed the court orders in the past and it did not issue such permissions but now all of a sudden, the incum­bent management had start preparing to allow use of public properties for out­door advertisement, which could attract contempt of court proceedings.

A press release issued by the public relations di­rectorate of the civic body stated that Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting regarding the introduction of digital advertisement in Islamabad on Thursday. The meeting was attended by adminis­trator MCI and other offi­cers of CDA.

In the meeting, Chairman CDA said that the purpose of introducing digital adver­tisement is to increase the beauty of the city. Digital screens, signboards, bill­boards and LED screens will be installed for digital ad­vertising. Similarly, the nat­ural beauty of the city will be maintained while plan­ning digital advertisement.

Chairman CDA Muham­mad Ali Randhawa further said that 3D advertisement is being started for the first time in Islamabad. A techni­cal committee has also been established to review all as­pects of digital advertising.

Chairman CDA further said that the cost of digital advertising and the revenue generated from it should be compared. He further directed to take opinion of experts of advertisement to make the project successful.

However, when contacted a senior officer of the law wing CDA to know about the authority’s stance on the violation of Supreme Court orders, he said the project is at its initial stages and we will definitely look into its legal aspects.

The court in its order had categorically banned the outdoor advertisement on public properties and or­dered to remove all such things in 45 days.

While dismissing review petitions of all the stake­holders, the apex court in October 2018 had ordered all the authorities across the country to remove bill­boards within one-and-a-half-month and file a com­pliance report. Recently in 2022, the Sindh High Court came down hard on the fact that billboards were being put up against the Supreme Court’s 2018 orders. It had said that no one could install billboards on public proper­ties, overhead bridge, pedes­trian bridges, service roads. The Chief Metropolitan Officer MCI Rana Waqas was sent ques­tion regard­ing viola­tion of court orders but he didn’t specifically respond to them till fil­ing of this report.