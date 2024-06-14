CDA to launch ‘outdoor advertisement’ in violation of SC orders

ISLAMABAD - The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad has stepped into a project of outdoor advertising on public places ignoring the fact that such advertisements are completely banned by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The apex court not only banned all types of the outdoor advertisement in suo moto case 27 of 2018 but also dismissed a review petition in same year as well by putting a complete ban on outdoor advertising on public properties i.e. roads, footpaths, streetlights and public buildings. It is evident from the record that while implementing said court decision, several government departments cancelled such permissions granted and removed billboards from the roads.
The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad also followed the court orders in the past and it did not issue such permissions but now all of a sudden, the incumbent management had start preparing to allow use of public properties for outdoor advertisement, which could attract contempt of court proceedings.
A press release issued by the public relations directorate of the civic body stated that Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting regarding the introduction of digital advertisement in Islamabad on Thursday. The meeting was attended by administrator MCI and other officers of CDA.
In the meeting, Chairman CDA said that the purpose of introducing digital advertisement is to increase the beauty of the city. Digital screens, signboards, billboards and LED screens will be installed for digital advertising. Similarly, the natural beauty of the city will be maintained while planning digital advertisement.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa further said that 3D advertisement is being started for the first time in Islamabad. A technical committee has also been established to review all aspects of digital advertising.
Chairman CDA further said that the cost of digital advertising and the revenue generated from it should be compared. He further directed to take opinion of experts of advertisement to make the project successful.
However, when contacted a senior officer of the law wing CDA to know about the authority’s stance on the violation of Supreme Court orders, he said the project is at its initial stages and we will definitely look into its legal aspects.
The court in its order had categorically banned the outdoor advertisement on public properties and ordered to remove all such things in 45 days.
While dismissing review petitions of all the stakeholders, the apex court in October 2018 had ordered all the authorities across the country to remove billboards within one-and-a-half-month and file a compliance report. Recently in 2022, the Sindh High Court came down hard on the fact that billboards were being put up against the Supreme Court’s 2018 orders. It had said that no one could install billboards on public properties, overhead bridge, pedestrian bridges, service roads. The Chief Metropolitan Officer MCI Rana Waqas was sent question regarding violation of court orders but he didn’t specifically respond to them till filing of this report.