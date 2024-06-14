Commissioner issues notification to ensure removal of animal waste on Eid holidays

LARKANA - Commissioner Larkana Divi­sion Ghulam Mustafa Phul is­sued a notification on Thurs­day to ensure removal of animal waste during Eid ul Azha holidays and directed the concerned staff for mak­ing road clean and neat.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, there will be restric­tion of throwing sacrificial animal waste and burying garbage anywhere along side the roads, streets and cities of Larkana division.

All the waste of animals should be dumped at proper places given by the local admin­istration, he said. The ban was imposed following the deci­sion made during the meeting chaired by the provincial min­ister. Slaughtering, burying and throwing garbage on the roads, paths, streets and public places of big cities would be prohib­ited following the directives of the concerned quarters, he said.

District administration, lo­cal bodies, municipal corpora­tions, and municipal commit­tees, would ensure restriction of throwing animal waste on roads under Section 144, to be ob­served from June 17 to June 20.