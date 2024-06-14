Compliance and Development Centre opens in Khanewal

KHANEWAL - Along with the government institutions, the private sector is also taking effective steps to restore the country’s economy. Gitchia Institute of Global Certification formally inaugurated the new branch of its Division Compliance and Development centre in South Punjab, which they have planned to open centres in Karachi, Islamabad and also were opened in Oman soon, which will have a big positive impact on the country’s economy. Members of the Punjab Assembly, Rana Saleem Hanif and Chaudhry Zia-ul-Rehman, inaugurated the first branch of the Compliance and Development Center of Gitchia Institute of Global Certification in South Punjab in Khanewal along with the director of Gitchia Institute, waqas Shakur, Muhammad Sajjad, Abu Bakar and other participants. And offer a special prayer, he said that after the certificate issued by Gitchia Institute of Global Certification, the country’s major trading companies will be able to export quality goods easily which will not only end unemployment but will have a great positive impact on the country’s economy. The directors of Gitchia Institute of Global Certification, Waqas Shakur, Muhammad Sajjad and Abu Bakr, speaking at the prestigious ceremony held in a local hotel, said that it is the country’s first organisation that is providing direct Food and Drug Administration registration services. This organisation consists of many international accreditation and training services that are training various technical fields in collaboration with Skill Development Canada and Exemplar Global. Industries such as Rafiq Farm Food, Aqash Trading, Peel, Bit Sweets, Remanent Pharma, Jalal Sons Jazz Global Rafhan Stretch Pack and other organizations are benefiting from our services. A large number of local dignitaries including Khalid Gujriwadi, Chaudhry Sajid Borewala, senior journalists Qalzam Bashir Ahmed, Adnan Saeed Chaudhry, Rana Moinuddin Zachowdhury Javed Gujjar, Khurshid Ahmad Nowshahi, Muhammad Sohail, Shajaat Shafaat Kamboh, Muhammad Abdullah Multzam participated.

At the end of the ceremony, special shields were given to the special guests while gifts were distributed among the participants.