Friday, June 14, 2024
Court discharges anchorperson Imran Riaz in fraud case

Agencies
June 14, 2024
LAHORE   -   A local court on Thursday discharged anchorperson Imran Riaz in a fraud case registered by Nishtar Town police. Judicial Magistrate Kamran Zafar conducted the proceedings of the case at Model Town court, wherein the police produced the anchorperson upon the expiry of a one-day physical remand. The police submitted that the investigations could not be completed during the remand period and pleaded with the court to extend physical remand.

However, the anchorperson’s counsel opposed the remand request and argued that his client was implicated in the bogus case. He pleaded with the court to discharge his client from the case.

The court, after hearing arguments from both parties, discharged anchorperson Imran Riaz in the monetary fraud case. Nishtar Town police had registered the case against the anchorperson on charges of taking Rs 25 million from complainant, Asad Arif, who is the owner of Al-Rehman Real Estate Centre.

