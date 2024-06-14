Customs seizes smuggled prohibited injections worth millions of rupees

KARACHI - Pakistan Customs has confiscated a substantial quantity of smuggled prohibited injections valued at millions rupees.

According to a spokesman of Customs on Thursday, the Anti-smuggling Organization of the Customs Enforcement Collectorate executed a raid at a warehouse, recovering 4,700 smuggled prohibited Boostin injections. These injections are used to boost milk production in cows and buffaloes. However, they are detrimental to the health of the livestock and render the milk pro­duced unsafe for human consumption, potential­ly causing various diseases. A case has been filed, and two individuals have been arrested. Further investigations are underway.