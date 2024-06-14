DC highlights close ties between media, admin

Mardan - Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Fayaz Khan has said that the media and the administration have close ties, with the media bringing public problems to the notice of the administration, which paves the way for solving these issues.

He expressed these views while addressing a function after the inauguration of renovation work at Mardan Press Club. President of the Press Club Bashir Adil, Vice President Faqir Hussain, General Secretary Fazl Haq, Khurshid Wahab, Pareez Shaheen, and other members welcomed the deputy commissioner. The deputy commissioner inaugurated the renovation work of the press club.

Addressing the function, the president of the press club said that the press club is a national organization that plays a key role in highlighting public issues. Journalists also play an important role in eradicating social evils. He mentioned that a lot of work was done with the limited funds provided by the administration.

The district administration also ensured the installation of modern cameras for the security of the club. The club has not received financial support from the provincial government for a long time, leading to problems due to a lack of funds.

Deputy Commissioner Fayaz Khan, addressing the function, said that the press club is an important institution in any district. It hosts not only the public but also guests from all over the country, so its maintenance is a common responsibility.

He pledged to take all necessary steps in this regard and highlighted efforts to develop Mardan and provide civic facilities to its residents.

Preparations for Eid-ul-Azha have been completed in light of the instructions of the provincial government. Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) and Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) will launch a special operation on Eid day to dispose of animal waste within 48 hours. Congo spray has also been arranged in animal markets. DSP Ijaz Khan, Director Information Shams-ul-Haq Yousafzai, Educationist Hafiz Zubair, officers of WAPDA, C&W Department, and other officials were present on this occasion.