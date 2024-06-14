Discrimination against Pensioners

Civilized nations and governments ruling the state with the mandate of the people invariably show great respect for their senior citizens and take all possible steps to make their lives comfortable as a token of appreciation for the services they rendered in the development of their countries. They are extended multiple privileges that reflect the commitment of the nation to look after their welfare in consonance with the tenets of social justice. They take pride in their commitment and ability to ensure a productive and dignified life for their aging populations. No wonder that some UN Conventions and charters adopted by international organizations also put great emphasis on keeping elderly people in good stead.

The major privilege and state patronage for senior citizens, particularly those who have been government servants during their life, is a pension given to them to ensure that in their old age, they can survive with dignity and respect.

Probably the incumbent and its component parties do not believe in showing respect to senior citizens, as is evident from the discriminatory treatment meted out to the pensioners in the recently announced budget. While government servants in grade 1-16 have been provided a 25% increase in their salaries, and those in grade 17-22 favored with a 22% raise, the pensioners have been shown charity with only a 15% increase. The same treatment was meted out to them by the PDM government last year. The serving government personnel were given a 35% raise while the pensioners received only half of it. That is awfully shameful on the part of those who have invented this discriminatory policy against senior citizens.

It is difficult to understand the logic behind this unusual callousness. Does the government think that pensioners have not been affected to the same extent by the snowballing inflation as the serving government employees? Does it think that pensioners live in a different world where they are immune from the debilitating impact of the unusual increase in the cost of living? Are pensioners children of a lesser God or second-rate citizens? The government has surely shown criminal insensitivity to their plight by giving them a rough deal. People were actually expecting a higher rate of relief for pensioners than for serving government servants. The Prime Minister and the finance minister, who never tire of pronouncing their benign credentials laced with the resolve for fairness to all segments of society from every convenient rooftop, have acted contrary to their claims.

Their decision to add to the miseries of pensioners/senior citizens deserves the harshest possible condemnation. What the government has done is unfair, against the norms of social justice, and also constitutes a breach of articles of the constitution that prescribe and emphasize the equality of citizens.

Unfortunately, in spite of the tall claims, the government has miserably failed to meet the expectations of the masses. Its style of governance and management of the economy leaves much to be desired. It has now antagonized millions of pensioners as well, who constitute a significant proportion of voters. Pledges and tall claims do not fill the bellies of the people. Hearts and minds of the people cannot be won through hollow slogans. It becomes even more painful when government policies assume the hue of discrimination. The government is better advised to reconsider the issue in light of the ground realities with a tinge of compassion to avoid negative fallout.

It is pertinent to point out that in the past, all governments have invariably treated serving government employees and pensioners at par in regards to raises in their salaries and pensions. The PPP government during 2008-13 stands out in regard to the enhancement of salaries and pensions and treating them both fairly in conformity with the norms of social justice and the legal obligations of the ruling government.

The disposition of the coalition government led by PML (N) towards pensioners and their insensitivity to the problems of old age is indeed deplorable. There is no escape from the reality that the economy of Pakistan is in a pretty bad shape. There are also no two opinions about the fact that snowballing inflation has hit all segments of society really hard, more so the salaried class and the pensioners. But there is no justification whatsoever for making discriminatory decisions. If the government felt that it was facing an acute financial crunch, it could have announced a uniform increase of 25% in the salaries and pensions of all grades, meeting the demands of social justice as well as the principle of equality of all citizens.

I think there is still time to rectify this injustice before the passage of the budget. The PPP, which is a partner in the coalition, standing true to its pro-poor disposition and respect for pensioners, must exert pressure on the government to deal with the pensioners in a fair manner.

If justice is not done, then this inequitable disposition of the government towards pensioners would make a fit case for suo motu notice by the Supreme Court. It affects millions of pensioners across the country and qualifies as a matter of public interest. The pensioners may not be in a position to hire a lawyer to plead their case in the court of law. Therefore, the Chief Justice should take suo motu notice of this injustice and discrimination against senior citizens of the country.

Malik Muhammad Ashraf

The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at ashpak10@gmail.com