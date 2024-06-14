Friday, June 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Federal govt abolishes ‘B-Form’ requirement for school admissions

Federal govt abolishes ‘B-Form’ requirement for school admissions
Web Desk
1:20 PM | June 14, 2024
Regional, Islamabad

The government has abolished the mandatory ‘B-Form’ requirement for admissions to federal government schools.

The move aims to increase school enrollment and reduce the number of out-of-school children.

Secretary of Education Mohiuddin Wani announced the decision, emphasising that the ‘B- Form’ requirement had disproportionately affected vulnerable populations. “Our aim is to ensure that every child has access to quality education,” Wani stated.

Effective immediately, all children residing in Islamabad, regardless of their documentation status, will be eligible for admission to government schools, as per the notification released by the Pakistan’s education ministry.

This inclusive policy is expected to significantly boost school attendance and educational access for all children in Islamabad.

Based on UNICEF data, Pakistan has the world’s second-highest number of out-of-school children with an estimated 22.8 million ged 5-16 not attending school, representing 44 per cent of this age group. Recent reports indicate that the number of OOSC in Pakistan has reached 28 million.

Reforms in health, eduation stressed

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1718322873.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024