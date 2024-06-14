Friendship House celebrates “Russia Day”

KARACHI - The Russian Culture Centre, the Friendship House, celebrated Russia Day in grand style on Wednes­day (June 12). The event was hosted by Fariha Aqib and attended by media partners.

Director of the Russian House, Ruslan M Prokhorov welcomed the guests and thanked them for their support in promoting cultural ex­change between Russia and Pakistan. The eve­ning featured a delicious dinner, gift hampers, and a joyful atmosphere.

In recognition of their contributions to pro­moting Russian culture and language in Paki­stan, the media partners were also awarded shields and certificates of appreciation. The awardees were praised for their dedication and commitment to strengthening the cultural bond between the two nations.