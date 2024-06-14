Gilani demands coalition govt implement written pact

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said yesterday that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is urging the government to implement the terms of their written agreement, Speaking to journalists here at the Zardari House, Gilani – who is also a senior leader of the PPP, said that the PPP supports strong democracy. Gilani said the PPP care for the public welfare and has al­ways tried to introduce people-friendly policies.

Earlier, a meeting of the PPP was held with the government delegation regarding the budget. At the meeting, the PPP accused the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) of failing to adhere to the coali­tion agreement. During the meeting, differences emerged over the budget for 2024-25, with PPP leadership criticizing PML-N for its lack of seri­ousness in honoring the reconciliation pact neces­sary for running the federal government. The PPP also expressed concerns about being sidelined in Punjab and voiced their reservations regarding the budget. The PML-N-led federal government has now intensified its efforts to appease the PPP, following criticism for excluding the party from the budget preparation process. Previous talks between the government and the PPP concluded without a resolution, and the PPP remains stead­fast in its demands, including issues related to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday also held meetings with party leaders to discuss the political situation. Party leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Multan called on the PPP Chair­man. President PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mu­hammad Ali Shah Bacha, General Secretary PPP Shazi Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Farzand Ali Wazir, Najumuddin Khan and Humayun Khan met the Chairman PPP. They discussed party matters and political situa­tion of the province. The newly elected member National Assembly from Multan, Ali Qasim Gilani also called on Bilawal. The former Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan also called on Chairman PPP. The members KP Assembly Arbab Waseem and Iqbal Wazir, former member KP Assembly Nadia Sher, former ticket holder PTI Parliamentarians Ikram Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed Bacha and Provincial office bearers of PTI Parliamentarians Malik Abid Noor and Mian Syed Naeemkhani also met Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Mehmood Khan ap­preciated the role of Pakistan People’s Party for stability and progress of the country.