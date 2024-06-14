Friday, June 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Gold rate dips by Rs1,200 per tola

Gold rate dips by Rs1,200 per tola
APP
June 14, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The price of per tola of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,200 and was sold at Rs240,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs241,900  on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,029 to Rs206,361 from Rs207,390  whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs189,165 from Rs190,108, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. Per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,750 and Rs2,357.68 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $2,315 from $2,313, the Association reported.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1718322873.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024