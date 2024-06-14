Friday, June 14, 2024
Green Expo concludes

PESHAWAR    -   The four-day long Green Expo 2024, aimed at fostering environmental awareness and promoting sustainability among students, concluded on Thursday at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWU). Organized by the Green Youth Movement (GYM) Club in collaboration with Dosti Welfare Organization, the expo featured a variety of activities, including debate and painting competitions, which saw enthusiastic participation from students.

A green corner was set up and decorated by the students of the Department of Botany, under the supervision of Dr. Faiza Tawab, Incharge of the Department of Botany and Focal Person of GYM at SBBWU, along with Dr. Naila Inayat from the Department of Botany. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmad, graced the occasion and participated in an interactive session hosted by GYM.

Saira Khan Afrid briefed the audience on the role of youth leadership in climate action.

 The event concluded with the distribution of cash prizes, certificates, and shields to the winners of the competitions.

