Friday, June 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ICAO schedules Coordinated Validation Mission of PCAA

Our Staff Reporter
June 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) scheduled a Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) of PCAA from 5-12 June 2024, informed a spokesman on Thursday. The team arrived in Ka­rachi as per schedule and conducted an extensive validation of corrective actions taken by PCAA after the last ICAO Audit in December 2021. The audit was conducted by 4 members in person whereas two members joined remotely. The Secretary Avia­tion/ DG CAA Saif Anjum and Deputy DG Regula­tory Nadir Shafi Dar remained available during the mission. All directorates took active part in satis­fying the queries of the mission. The ICVM held a closing meeting on 12th June attended by DG CAA, Dy DG CAA and all directors. The mission shared the preliminary report during closing meeting which will be followed by the detailed report in due course. PCAA has been advised not to public the preliminary outcome till the receipt of detailed report from ICAO. PCAA is pleased to announce that the performance of all directorates has been marvellous during the ICVM. The result was due to untiring efforts of PCAA team during last two years.

Trade of sacrificial animals gains momentum in Sukkur

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1718322873.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024