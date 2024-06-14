ICAO schedules Coordinated Validation Mission of PCAA

ISLAMABAD - The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) scheduled a Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) of PCAA from 5-12 June 2024, informed a spokesman on Thursday. The team arrived in Ka­rachi as per schedule and conducted an extensive validation of corrective actions taken by PCAA after the last ICAO Audit in December 2021. The audit was conducted by 4 members in person whereas two members joined remotely. The Secretary Avia­tion/ DG CAA Saif Anjum and Deputy DG Regula­tory Nadir Shafi Dar remained available during the mission. All directorates took active part in satis­fying the queries of the mission. The ICVM held a closing meeting on 12th June attended by DG CAA, Dy DG CAA and all directors. The mission shared the preliminary report during closing meeting which will be followed by the detailed report in due course. PCAA has been advised not to public the preliminary outcome till the receipt of detailed report from ICAO. PCAA is pleased to announce that the performance of all directorates has been marvellous during the ICVM. The result was due to untiring efforts of PCAA team during last two years.