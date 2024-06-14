Imran, Mehmood, Sh Rashid acquitted in Azadi March case

ISLAMABAD - A local court yesterday exonerated PTI founding chairman Imran Khan along with other party leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ali Nawaz Awan, Haider Bin Masood, Umair Ahmed Khan, and Sh Rashid in the Azadi March vandalism case.

The case was registered with the I-9 Police Station, Islamabad, on May 26, 2022 for included sections of vandalism, attacking police personnel, violation of section 144 after former prime minister Imran Khan along with other PTI leaders brought out a rally “Azadi March” from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on May 25, 2022 after his government was toppled through a vote of no-confidence on April 9, 2022.

Advocates Sardar Masroof, Amna Ali, Sardar A. Raziq and Mirza Asim Baig were representing the accused in the courtroom, while ADPP Zakia Sulaiman was representing the prosecution side.

The detailed judgement by Judge Imran states that it was alleged in the FIR that along with accused named in the FIR 100 to 150 unknown persons attacked the police but during the trial, the prosecution failed to present even a single policeman who was tortured during the rally and the fact fails to appeal the judicious mind because it is not probable that no one gets injured after attack by 100/150 persons.

“As such, mere allegations by the complainant cannot be taken as gospel truth,” it said. The judgment also states that FIR speaks for itself and that it is motivated by desire to throw a wider net. As such some create doubt in the story of prosecution.

The judgment also talks about section 144 CrPC 1898 and constitutional rights of the people under article 16 and 17 for the freedom of assembly and of association of the rally. The judgment states, “It may be debatable if with the promulgation / issuance of order under section 144 CrPC,1898 by DC Islamabad, the constitution or certain provisions thereof remained suspended or went into abeyance”.

In the last part of the 9-page judgment, it is stated that there appears no probability of conviction of the accused/petitioners. Even if the charge is framed and the entire prosecution evidence is summoned and recorded the same will remain groundless mentioned doubts and anomalies in the prosecution case, the judgment said.

Hence, the court approved petition filed under 249-A CrPC and acquitted all accused in FIR no 740. Bail bonds of accused/petitioners on bail were discharged and it was also ordered do release their sureties.