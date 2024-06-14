IUB improves Times Higher Education impact ranking

BAHAWALPUR - The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is continuously advancing in the global ranking by making significant progress in the 2024 Times Higher Education University Impact Ranking. According to a release issued by the university’s spokesperson Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the IUB is gradually improving teaching and research with a focus on sustainable development goals. As many as 2,152 universities from 125 countries participated in the 2024 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings edition. The IUB ranked between 1001-1500 overall, while ranking 201-300 for SDGs 1, scored 301-400 for SDGs 2, and 401-600 for SDGs 4/6/7/8/10/ 11/12/13/14/15. Times Higher Education methodology integrates scores across multiple SDGs to reflect overall performance and impact. Emphasizing the interconnectedness of all the SDGs, Islamia University of Bahawalpur particularly SDGs 4 on quality education, SDGs 7 on affordable and clean energy, SDGs on poverty eradication and SDGs 17 on sustainable development goals excellent performance in acquisition.