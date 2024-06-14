Friday, June 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

‘Khawateen mushaira’ held at Alhamra

‘Khawateen mushaira’ held at Alhamra
Our Staff Reporter
June 14, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LAHORE   -   The Lahore Arts Council (LAC), Alhamra hosted a ‘Khawateen Mushaira’ titled ‘Shairi Humara Wirsa’, a celebration of the literary brilliance of female poets. The event was a tribute to Urdu literature’s rich tradition of women’s poetry. Renowned poets such as Bushra Ijaz, Sufia Baidar, Dr Sughra Sadaf, Rakhshanda Naveed, Saima Aftab, Shuba Taraz, Dr Shahida Dilawar, Seemab Zafar, Fatima Mehru, and Mahnoor Rana captivated the audience with their compelling and diverse poetry. Each poet brought her unique voice and perspective, enriching the evening with a tapestry of emotions and themes. The event highlighted the significant role of women in preserving and advancing the poetic heritage. The event was a vibrant reminder of Alhamra’s dedication to promoting literary arts and providing a platform for female poets to shine. This gathering celebrated their contributions, inspiring future generations to embrace and continue the legacy of Urdu poetry.  Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid said, “We are delighted to host the ‘Khawateen Mushaira’, a platform celebrating the poetic brilliance of women. Their voices, filled with passion and wisdom, enrich our cultural landscape and inspire us all.

To Be or Not to Be

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1718259542.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024