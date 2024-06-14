KU Syndicate approves to establish campus’s medical, dental college

KARACHI - The Syndicate meeting of the University of Karachi in principal approved the proposal of estab­lishing KU’s medical and dental college. KU Vice Chancellor Pro­fessor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the Syndicate meeting, which was held at the VC Secre­tariat on Wednesday.

The members recommended submitting a detailed feasibility report along with the objective analysis to the Syndicate mem­bers for further deliberation. The conceptual approval to establish KU’s medical and dental college was approved so that the Univer­sity of Karachi could invite inter­ested parties to the medical and dental college project.

The KU Syndicate approved the minutes of the Finance and Planning Commission meeting dated December 29, 2023, and proposed to revise the budget for 2024-25 at the earliest. The Syndicate also approved the ap­pointments of the chairperson and director(s) in various de­partments and institutes.

The KU Syndicate also granted permission to the faculty, staff, and employees of centres for a fu­neral in the campus’s graveyard. The Syndicate members agreed to award BPS-19 to assistant profes­sor (temporary) to the in-service lecturers BPS-18 based on PhD qualification on the availability of the budgeted posts in the con­cerned departments. The Syndi­cate asked the KU Registrar Pro­fessor Dr Abdul Waheed to check the previous syndicate resolution and record for the up-gradation of various non-teaching posts and share his report with the mem­bers in the next meeting.