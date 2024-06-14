Friday, June 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Kuwait makes arrests over deadly fire

Kuwait makes arrests over deadly fire
Agencies
June 14, 2024
Newspaper, International

Kuwait City   -   Kuwaiti authorities said Thursday three people had been detained for suspected manslaughter over a building fire that killed dozens of Indian foreign workers and plunged relatives and friends into mourning. Three Filipinos were also among the 50 dead, officials in Manila said, after the fire sent black smoke billowing through the six-storey building south of Kuwait City.

Most of oil-rich Kuwait’s population of more than four million is made up of foreigners, many of them from South and Southeast Asia working in construction and service industries. The fire, which also injured dozens, broke out around dawn on Wednesday at the ground level of the block housing nearly 200 workers in the Mangaf area, heavily populated with migrant labourers.

“One of the injured died” overnight, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya told reporters, after 49 people were declared dead on Wednesday. “The majority of the dead are Indians,” he added. “There are other nationalities but I don’t remember exactly.” Many of the dead and injured suffocated from smoke inhalation after being trapped in the building by the blaze, according to a source in the fire department. One Kuwaiti and two foreign residents have been detained on suspicion of manslaughter through negligence of security procedures and fire regulations, the public prosecution service said.

Sindh govt announces three-day holidays on Eid-ul-Azha

While the investigation was ongoing, authorities did not say what may have started the fire.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1718322873.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024