List of summer camp venues issued

LAHORE - Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has issued the list of different venues for organising SBP Summer Sports Camp events here on Thursday.DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal in a statement on Thursday informed that summer sports camps of 12 games, including athletics, archery, badminton, table tennis, hockey, football, tennis, swimming, cricket, karate, taekwondo and gymnastics will be organized at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex NPSC.He said that the summer sports camps of athletics and football will be organized at Punjab Stadium while NPSC Gymnasium Hall will host the camps of badminton, table tennis, karate, taekwondo and gymnastics. “The summer camps of hockey will be conducted at National Hockey Stadium, archery at SBP Archery Centre, tennis at NPSC Tennis Stadium and cricket at SBP Cricket Academy,” he added. DG Sports Punjab further said that the upcoming summer camps are useful activity and the school going boys and girls must take part in the summer camps to nurture their game skills. “The summer sports camps will be organized from June 25 to August 3 under the supervision of qualified coaches.”