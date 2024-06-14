Maryam Aurangzeb greets PM for presenting balanced federal budget

LAHORE - Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for presenting a balanced federal budget 2024-25. She praised PM Shehbaz Sharif for saving Pakistan from default through continuous hard work and now stabilising the economy for the welfare of common man. In a statement, senior minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that for the betterment of economy, the entire nation, every sector of life, as well as the media fraternity, would have to come together. She said that tough decisions had brought economic stability to the country and the budget would give a new direction to the economy. She praised that a significant relief in salaries and pensions would help to counter inflation.

Maryam Aurangzeb emphasised that those who led the country to the brink of default and drowned the people in inflation should be ashamed of criticising the federal budget.