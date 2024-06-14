Mirpurkhas prepares for Monsoon season

MIRPURKHAS - Deputy Commissioner Dr Rashid Masood Khan and Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori have called a meeting on Thursday to review the safety arrangements ahead of the upcoming monsoon season in Mirpurkhas. According to DC office, during the meeting, the officials acknowledged that Mirpur district was heavily flooded during the last monsoon season. They emphasized the need to work on a better strategy this year to prepare for the heavy monsoon rains predicted by the Meteorological Department. The Deputy Commissioner stated that a control room will be established and a complete contingency plan will be set up. He urged all relevant institutions to also create their own contingency plans to help deal with any emergency situations. The District Disaster Management Authority has been tasked with compiling a complete list of all available relief materials. Director Planning and Development has been appointed as the focal person. The officials also addressed the issue of load shedding which is currently being done for 12 hours a day despite Mirpur being a shedding-free zone. They called on the HESCO management to improve its performance and ensure uninterrupted power supply, especially after the rains to facilitate the drainage of rainwater.

The Municipal Commissioner, Rafiq Ahmed Sehar informed the meeting that the 7 main drains under the supervision of the Municipal Corporation have been cleaned and a complete contingency plan has been put in place. The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, assistant commissioners of all tehsils and representatives from various government departments and social organizations.