Friday, June 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Nikah case: ‘If I remain alive, I’ll decide Bushra Bibi’s appeal in 10 days,’ says Judge Majoka

Nikah case: ‘If I remain alive, I’ll decide Bushra Bibi’s appeal in 10 days,’ says Judge Majoka
Web Desk
1:25 PM | June 14, 2024
National

Additional session judge Afzal Majoka has adjourned the hearing of appeals filed by Bushra Bibi, founder of PTI, against their sentence in the ‘Iddat Nikkah’ case.

Bushra Bibi’s legal team, including Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry and Usman Riaz Gul, appeared in court.

PTI lawyers submitted the written order of the Islamabad High Court on Thursday.

Usman Riaz Gul urged the court to keep the hearing for the following day, stating, “We are still available today, listen to us today.”

“If I live, I will decide in 10 days. If the other party does not appear, I will hear you and decide,” the judge remarked.

Judge Majoka concluded by saying, “I am writing the order. There will be something bigger than the notice; look at the history.”

On June 3, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) transferred PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi Nikah Case to another court.

The case was transferred to the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka.

Commissioner issues notification to ensure removal of animal waste on Eid holidays

Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand had written a letter to the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court requesting the transfer of the case after Khawar Manika had objected to Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand.

After the approval of the transfer plea, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka will now hear the appeals against the sentence in the Nikah case.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1718322873.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024