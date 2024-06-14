Nikah case: ‘If I remain alive, I’ll decide Bushra Bibi’s appeal in 10 days,’ says Judge Majoka

Additional session judge Afzal Majoka has adjourned the hearing of appeals filed by Bushra Bibi, founder of PTI, against their sentence in the ‘Iddat Nikkah’ case.

Bushra Bibi’s legal team, including Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry and Usman Riaz Gul, appeared in court.

PTI lawyers submitted the written order of the Islamabad High Court on Thursday.

Usman Riaz Gul urged the court to keep the hearing for the following day, stating, “We are still available today, listen to us today.”

“If I live, I will decide in 10 days. If the other party does not appear, I will hear you and decide,” the judge remarked.

Judge Majoka concluded by saying, “I am writing the order. There will be something bigger than the notice; look at the history.”

On June 3, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) transferred PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi Nikah Case to another court.

The case was transferred to the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka.

Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand had written a letter to the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court requesting the transfer of the case after Khawar Manika had objected to Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand.

After the approval of the transfer plea, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka will now hear the appeals against the sentence in the Nikah case.