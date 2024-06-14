No Beating the Heat

Predicted for late July, the heatwave has entered Europe early. As the fastest-warming continent, heatwaves are not exclusively a European problem but a global risk requiring a global response. Though the world has constituted the yearly climate conference as the harbinger of a collective fight against climate change, the reluctance of wealthy countries to provide climate finance has been apparent over the years. Extreme heat affects all in the same way. While Cyprus faced the wrath of fires, similar incidents happened in Asia too.

Greece had to close down its Acropolis because people were fainting due to intense heat. The heat is set to disrupt tourism in Europe, and it is not hard to predict that all existing systems will be disturbed by these extreme weather patterns triggered by climate change. Therefore, the effort must be collective. These heatwaves should concern the world so much that when COP29 takes place in Azerbaijan, all countries come prepared with an agenda to act. As a preemption, tourist plans have already been adjusted accordingly in some European countries, but weather patterns remain largely unpredictable.

Coping strategies will emerge gradually, but the climate problem requires more than that. If the magnitude of calamities surpasses human management capacity, we are in for a lot of trouble. The problem needs redressal on a bigger, more organized level. As for short-term and immediate measures to cope, European countries may now consider centralized air conditioning as the heat intensity grows. Countries in Africa and Asia have survived extreme heat conditions as part of their usual climatic conditions. Is it worsening for them? Sure! However, their coping and short-term measures will differ greatly from Europe’s.

For example, in Pakistan, it is more important to figure out how to create alternatives to harsh labor during the most intense sun-hours of the day. Exposure to heat during peak hours has been the prime cause of heat strokes. So, there must be a way where the wages of earners do not force them to make life-threatening choices.