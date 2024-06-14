Pak athlete to feature in Asian Throwing Championship

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani athlete Muhammad Yasir has departed for Korea to participate in the 2nd Asian Throwing Championship, scheduled to take place from June 14-15.He was accompanied by coach Syed Fiaz Hussain Bukhari.The championship will feature athletes from Asian countries.Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) President, Brig (R) Wajahat Hussain, hoped that Yasir will deliver an outstanding performance in the championship.This is a significant opportunity for him to showcase his talent and bring laurels to the country. The AFP has been working tirelessly to promote Pakistani athletes, and Yasar’s participation in the championship is expected to inspire young athletes in Pakistan to strive for excellence in the sport.