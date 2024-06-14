Friday, June 14, 2024
“Compromise is the art of dividing a cake in such a way that everyone believes he has the biggest piece.” –Ludwig Erhard

Past in Perspective
June 14, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Good Friday Agreement, signed in 1998, brought an end to decades of sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland, known as “The Troubles.” It established power-sharing arrangements between Unionist and Republican political parties, as well as cross-border cooperation between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The agreement serves as an example of how we can foster peace, reconciliation, and stability in a region, demonstrating the power of diplomacy and compromise in resolving longstanding conflicts. The Good Friday Agreement serves as a model for conflict resolution and intercommunity dialogue, highlighting the importance of addressing grievances through peaceful means and building inclusive societies.

