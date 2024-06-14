The Good Friday Agreement, signed in 1998, brought an end to decades of sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland, known as “The Troubles.” It established power-sharing arrangements between Unionist and Republican political parties, as well as cross-border cooperation between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The agreement serves as an example of how we can foster peace, reconciliation, and stability in a region, demonstrating the power of diplomacy and compromise in resolving longstanding conflicts. The Good Friday Agreement serves as a model for conflict resolution and intercommunity dialogue, highlighting the importance of addressing grievances through peaceful means and building inclusive societies.