PEC advisor visits SU to discuss development initiatives

HYDERABAD - Advi­sor to the chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and convener of the Paki­stan Development Commit­tee (PDC) Engr. Mir Masood Rashid visited the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, University of Sindh Jamshoro to discuss initiatives related to the development frame­work, policies and solutions aimed at advancing the coun­try’s status by achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDGs). Accord­ing to the details provided by the Dean faculty of Engi­neering & Technology (FET), University of Sindh Professor Dr Lachhman Das Dhomeja, the efforts will align with the regulatory guidelines of Paki­stan Engineering Council and the government policies ap­proved by the cabinet. During his visit, he also presented a cheque of Rs 122,000 to support Final Year Projects funded by PEC. The event was attended by the faculty members including Prof. Dr. Lachhman Das himself, Prof. Dr. Shahzad Memon, Dr. Mu­dasir Ahmed Memon, Prof. Dr. Raza Hussain Shah, Mr. Rahat Ali Bhatti, Waseem Javed Soomro, Ghulam Mus­tafa Shoro, Dr. Aamir Hus­sain Memon, Dr. Shahnawaz Shah, Dr. Imran Anwar Ujjan, Nooralain and Ms Unsa Shah. Later, at the conclusion of the event, Dr. Lachhman Das pre­sented ajrak to the guest.