Friday, June 14, 2024
PM assures to extend facilities to private sector for revival of economy

PM assures to extend facilities to private sector for revival of economy
Web Desk
3:46 PM | June 14, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured to extend facilities to the private sector for revival of the economy.

Talking to a delegation of an International Consultancy Firm in Islamabad today, he said there is unlimited investment potential in all sectors especially minerals and energy.

He said the private sector has a key role in the country's economic development.

The Prime Minister directed to complete the investment agreements with friendly countries in consultation with internationally renowned firms. He said consultations should also be held with the renowned firms to reduce the size the government and make the governance structure more effective.

The delegation gave suggestions for further expansion of foreign investment in Pakistan.

