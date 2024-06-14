PM Shehbaz Sharif greenlights enactment of Asaan Karobar Act

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the initiation of legislation for Asaan Karobar Act, saying that promoting the business and investment-friendly environment was the government’s top priority.

Chairing a meeting on ease of doing business, the prime minister directed the relevant authorities to establish a one-window operation to simplify documentary procedures for the businesses and traders.

He also directed to seek assistance from the Chinese experts to establish an experimental facility service center modeled after the Shenzhen One-Stop Shop.

As regards ease of doing business and other various initiatives, it was informed that an electronic registry would be establish for business registration, licenses, certificates and other documents.

It was further told that an online one-window Pakistan Business Portal system would be introduced through which services of all the the relevant departments could be accessed.

It was apprised that a strategy was being evolved for the establishment of Islamabad Business Facilitation Center.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik, Coordinator to the PM Rana Ehsaan Afzal, chief secretaries of all the four provinces and other relevant high officials.