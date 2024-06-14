Friday, June 14, 2024
Poet Ahmed Farhad secures post-arrest bail

Web Desk
1:17 PM | June 14, 2024
Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday granted post-arrest bail to poet Ahmed Farhad.

The court granted bail to Ahmed Farhad against a surety bond of Rs200,000.

Ahmed Farhad came into the spotlight after he went missing during recent protests in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

On May 15, his wife filed a petition in IHC, requesting that he be found and produced before the court and to identify, investigate and prosecute those responsible for his disappearance.

On May 29, the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that missing poet Ahmed Farhad had been arrested and in AJK police custody.

The AGP submitted Dher Kot police station Kashmir’s report in the court of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

On June 10, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared the arrest of poet Ahmed Farhad Shah as unlawful.

The high court in a written decision concluded that abducted poet Ahmed Farhad had been subjected forced disappearance and institutions failed to recover him.

Commissioner issues notification to ensure removal of animal waste on Eid holidays

The court directed that Ahmed Farhad after his return to home should record his statement before the Lohi Bher magistrate.

The court in its written decision also ordered the Registrar Islamabad High Court to club all cases of forced disappearance and submit it to the chief justice of the high court.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1718322873.jpg

