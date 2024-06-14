Friday, June 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

President for prompt relief to aggrieved insurance policyholders

President for prompt relief to aggrieved insurance policyholders
Staff Reporter
June 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -    President Asif Ali Zardari has directed the Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) to provide speedy and cost-free justice to aggrieved insurance policyholders against the maladministration of insurance companies.  He said that FIO needed to enhance its outreach and ensure quick disposal of complaints so that a maximum number of citizens could be provided monetary relief. The President expressed these views while talking to the newly-appointed Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO), Mumtaz Ali Shah, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.  During the meeting, the President highlighted the need to create awareness about the role of FIO in providing justice to aggrieved policyholders in the settlement of insurance claims. He also advised the FIO to use modern technology and ICT tools to increase the disposal of complaints.  Earlier, the President administered the oath of office to Mumtaz Ali Shah as the Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO), during a ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.  Mumtaz Ali Shah is a retired Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) officer and previously served in various positions throughout his career. He retired from PAS in March 2022 as Sindh Chief Secretary.

Sindh govt announces three-day holidays on Eid-ul-Azha

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1718322873.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024