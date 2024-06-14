Prime Defence

The budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 has not been very surprising. The share of defense in the budget remains at 1.7% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Compared to the huge sums countries across the world dedicate to defense, 1.7% is a modest share, considering the growing hostility worldwide. We do not need to go far; the way countries in the Middle East have been handicapped by groups picking up arms against the state and resorting to asymmetrical warfare makes a strong case for robust defense capabilities that can fight both conventionally and unconventionally.

For Pakistan’s defense, the challenges are many. We are not situated in a ‘Scandinavian Dreamland’ but surrounded by countries that are either directly hostile or indirectly complicit in sheltering groups that have picked up arms against Pakistan. Evidence from around the world, especially the way Islamic State (IS) has empowered itself with digital mediums and sophisticated attacks, suggests non-state armed actors can quickly arm themselves in modern ways. To the extent, that the Houthis of Yemen attacked the US’s most powerful naval carrier, which is why a state’s military capabilities must be extensive and advanced.

Pakistan is engaged in a counter-terrorism offensive, and keeping these forces out or limiting them to just a few areas is the biggest achievement the military has to its credit. However, the defense budget must now be allocated smartly, with a vision to acquire more unmanned systems – such as drones - that give our armed forces the same capability of waging asymmetrical warfare. Pakistan must learn the lessons of modern conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, where conventional sources of strength – such as air superiority, heavy armour formations, and artillery – are being matched by smaller forces using innovative tactics.

For Pakistan’s economy, this is not the ideal time to increase the budget for different sectors, and that’s why the defense budget remains unchanged. However, the use of this budget must be smarter than before, and defense capabilities should be enhanced to address modern-day conflicts.