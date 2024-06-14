PSX welcomes budget, gains 3,410 points to cross 76000 mark

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange experienced a strong bullish trend following the budget announcement. On the first day post-budget, the market welcomed the new financial measures with notable gains.

Key factors contributing to this positive trend include the decision not to increase capital gain tax on filers and the absence of a tax on dividends, which have been favorable for market sentiment. The announcement of a Rs1,500 billion development budget has had a positive effect on the market.

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, jumping 3,410.73 points, a positive change of 4.69 per cent, reaching all time high at 76,208.16 points against 72,797.43 points the previous day. A total of 635,525,117 shares valuing Rs 30.745 billion were traded during the day as compared to 293,083,473 shares valuing Rs10.541 billion previous day.

As many as 425 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 294 of them recorded gains and 87 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 44 companies remained unchanged. The top three trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 66,835,469 shares at Rs 4.72 per share, Fauji Cement with 39,803,815 shares at Rs 24.14 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 21,752,929 shares at Rs 1.33 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 149.99 per share price, closing at Rs 18,199.99 whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with a Rs 137.66 rise in its per share price to Rs 2,685.08.

Colgate Palmolive Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 80.54 per share closing at Rs 1,167.11, followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with a Rs 50.00 decline to close at Rs 1,400.00. Farrukh H Khan, Managing Director of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, praised the newly unveiled budget, lauding Prime Minister and Finance Minister for balancing economic and political challenges. “The inclusion of new sectors in the tax net and measures targeting non-filers are commendable steps. Effective tax collection and utilization are crucial for economic stability,” Khan stated.

He further emphasized that the budget aligns with the goals of the IMF program and stressed the importance of improving citizens’ living standards through basic facilities, which in turn encourages tax compliance. Khan also highlighted the significance of phase two of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and expressed optimism about the budget’s positive reception. This economic upturn follows Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb’s presentation of a comprehensive budget worth 188 trillion 87 billion rupees. The market’s response underscores investor confidence in the government’s fiscal policies and future economic prospects.