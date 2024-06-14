PTI is being victimized with political revenge, says Yasmin Rashid

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid denpunced Nawaz Sharif to stop issuing false statements.

In her written letter from jail, she has criticised Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, stating that they give summons about no political revenge but on the other hand, PTI leadership and workers were being political victimised.

She stated that Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz has set the worst example of injustice in Punjab.

The letter mentioned that PTI women workers, Sanam Javed and Aliya Hamza have been arrested again and again and shifted to jail across Punjab.

She hit out to political rivals and incumbent government stating, there acts were of political revenge.

Yasmin Rashid stated arrest of Amjad Niazi after release and FIRs registration against hundreds of political workers of PTI in Sahiwal was a political revenge.

She also added that six times minister, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed was shifted to jail from hospital without treatment.

She addressed to Nawaz Sharif, stating have you forgotten the time when PTI government provided him the facility of a foreign doctor on the instructions of PTI founder Imran.

She also criticised the budget 2024-25, saying budget was a political revenge with the public and budget was a burden on the public.

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid requested chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of conditions of anti-terrorism court (ATC).