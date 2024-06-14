Punjab DCs told to ensure cleanliness on Eid

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and take special measures for immediate removal of the entails and offal of the sacrificial animals. He issued this direction while presiding over a video link meeting of all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. The Chief Secretary said that the response time should not exceed 30 minutes in case of a complaint related to cleanliness on the eve of Eid. He said that all the necessary facilities were being provided in the cattle markets for the convenience of the citizens, adding that the crackdown on the illegal cattle markets must be intensified ahead of Eid. The Chief Secretary said that on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, the process of reforms was going on to improve governance, and key performance indicators (KPIs) have been introduced to evaluate the performance of administrative officers. He mentioned that the provision of basic facilities in the villages on the pattern of cities was the priority of the government. The Suthra Punjab program was the basis of a new governance model at the village level, he concluded. Meanwhile, The Punjab Home Department has immediately imposed Section 144 across the province to ensure the necessary arrangements before the arrival of Eid-ul-Azha. According to the spokesman of Punjab Home Department, Section 144 will be enforced on four types of activities. According to the details, sale of sacrificial animals has been banned across Punjab except in notified cattle markets. Section 144 has also been enforced across Punjab on burning head and trotters of Sacrificial Animals in public places and bathing & boating in rivers, streams, canals and dams. Similarly, Section 144 has also been imposed for throwing animal waste in manholes, drains or canals. According to the order issued by the Home Department Punjab, Section 144 has been enforced across the province till Sunday, June 23.

The spokesperson said that Section 144 was imposed to establish law and order and to protect the environment and human lives. According to the orders, the ban has been enforced to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and the safety of the environment. The spokesperson said that the administration across the province has been directed to ensure the implementation of the order in letter and spirit.