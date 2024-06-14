Friday, June 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Reforms in health, eduation stressed

APP
June 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Newly-elected Chairman District Coun­cil Sanghar Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Khurasani has said that development was not possible without education and health. He said that assistance from social organisations would be sought to achieve these goals. In a conversation with the media and well-wishers after being elected unopposed, he expressed his gratitude towards the senior leader­ship of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and local leaders for their trust and support. He said that he would try to take everyone with him. Riaz Hussain Shah informed about his plans to work closely with local assembly members to improve urban and rural areas’ health, education and clean drinking water supply facilities. He vowed to meet the public’s expectations and announced that he would soon obtain proposals from all district council members to implement schemes aimed at providing relief to the citizens.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1718322873.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024