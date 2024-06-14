Rs 88b earmarked for Lahore Development Programme

LAHORE - The Punjab government has allocated Rs 88 billion for the Lahore Development Programme (LDP) and Apni Chahat Apna Ghar Programme (ACAGP) under the Chief Minister’s initiative in the annual budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. According to the budget documents, an amount of Rs 88,000 million has been earmarked for the ACAGP and LDP during the upcoming fiscal years 2024-25 and 2025-26. The budget will be spent through the Urban Development Department Punjab. The projects under LDP will be initiated in 9 Zones of the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation which includes Data Gunj Bakhsh Zone, Samanabad Zone, Ravi Zone, Wahga Zone, Aziz Bhatti Zone, Shalimar Zone, Nishtar Zone, Gulberg Zone and Allama Iqbal Zone. Out of Rs 88 billion, an amount of Rs 5 billion will be spent on the schemes of ACAGP while 15 billion on the LDP during 2024-25 whereas remaining schemes will be completed in 2025-26.

Punjab govt allocates Rs 2b for Lahore’s New Model Fish Market

The Punjab government has announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art Model Fish Market in Lahore with a budget of Rs 5 billion, as detailed in the 2024-25 Budget documents released on Thursday. Out of this, Rs 2 billion has been earmarked for the market’s construction. Additionally, Rs 3 billion has been allocated for aquaculture and shrimp farming projects, which have a total projected cost of Rs 8billion.

Overall, the Punjab Finance Ministry has proposed Rs 5.3 billion for the fisheries sector, including Rs 5.2 billion for new development schemes and Rs 100 million for ongoing projects, underscoring its commitment into modernizing the fisheries industry and promoting economic growth in the region.