Security agencies arrest high-value targets in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - In a major success, intelligence and law enforcement agencies have thwarted attempts to establish TTP centers in Balochistan and apprehended high-value targets in their operation. According to credible sources, during the intelligence-based operations, several dangerous and most wanted terrorists have been arrested by law enforcement agencies in the province. Among those captured is the notorious and most wanted commander of the TTP Khawarij’s Shura. Initial investigations reveal that the network is interconnected with both internal and external terrorists. The arrested commanders were actively involved in terrorist activities across various regions of the province. Meanwhile, the CTD Balochistan said in a statement that investigation is underway with those terrorists who have been arrested.