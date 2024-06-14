Friday, June 14, 2024
Shafqat Shah terms budget as balanced, poor friendly

APP
June 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Senior Politician and prominent so­cial development activist, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Wednes­day termed the budget of the fed­eral government as balanced and positive. He said that the govern­ment presented a budget aligned with public expectations, with sig­nificant allocations for welfare proj­ects, particularly addressing the needs of the working class and gov­ernment employees. He said that the budget is poor-friendly which will provide facilities to the poor people and improve their lives.

APP

