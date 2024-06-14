Six flights cancelled and one delayed at Karachi Airport

KARACHI - Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport experienced significant flight disruptions today as six flights have been cancelled and a flight of PIA is delayed.

According to the channel, due to disruptions of flights of different airlines including Emirates, Air Sial, Serene and Air Blue, passengers on multiple routes were affected. Six flights have been cancelled, in­cluding Air Blue Flight PA 171 from Karachi to Jeddah. Serene Air Flight ER 501 from Karachi to Islamabad.

Air Sial Flight PF 122 from Ka­rachi to Islamabad. Air Sial Flight PF 144 from Karachi to Lahore. Air Sial Flight PF 146 from Karachi to Lahore. Emirates Flight EK 604 from Karachi to Dubai. Addition­ally, the Pakistan International Air­line (PIA) Flight PK 331 from Ka­rachi to Multan has been delayed. The Jinnah Airport authorities have advised the affected passengers to contact their respective airlines for further information and rebooking options. The airport authorities are working to manage the situation and minimize inconvenience.