Speaker finalises names for NA standing committees

ISLAMABAD - Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has finalised names of members for 40 Standing Committees including the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly. The NA Secretariat issued the composition of the Standing Committees of the National Assembly vide its circular No F1(1)/2024-Com/Coord dated 12th June 2024.

As per the circular, the composition of Standing Committees on Aviation, Cabinet Secretariat, Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Commerce, Communication, Defence, Defence Production, Economic Affairs Division, Energy (Petroleum Division), Federal Education, Professional Training & National Heritage and Culture, Finance & Revenue, Foreign Affairs, Government Assurance, Housing and Works, Human Rights, Industries and Production, Information and Broadcasting, Information Technology and Telecommunication, Interior, Inter-Provincial Coordination, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Law & Justice, Maritime Affairs, Narcotics Control, National Food Security and Food Research, National Health Services, Regulations and coordination, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Parliamentary Affairs, Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Energy (Power Division), Privatization, Railways, Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Rules of Procedure and Privileges, Science and Technology, States and Frontier Regions, Water Resources, House & Library, and Public Accounts Committee has been finalised.