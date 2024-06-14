Friday, June 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Speaker finalises names for NA standing committees

Our Staff Reporter
June 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has finalised names of members for 40 Standing Committees including the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly. The NA Secretariat issued the composition of the Standing Committees of the National Assembly vide its circular No F1(1)/2024-Com/Coord dated 12th June 2024.

As per the circular, the composition of Standing Committees on Aviation, Cabinet Secretariat, Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Commerce, Communication, Defence, Defence Production, Economic Affairs Division, Energy (Petroleum Division), Federal Education, Professional Training & National Heritage and Culture, Finance & Revenue, Foreign Affairs, Government Assurance, Housing and Works, Human Rights, Industries and Production, Information and Broadcasting, Information Technology and Telecommunication, Interior, Inter-Provincial Coordination, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Law & Justice, Maritime Affairs, Narcotics Control, National Food Security and Food Research, National Health Services, Regulations and coordination, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Parliamentary Affairs, Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Energy (Power Division), Privatization, Railways, Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Rules of Procedure and Privileges, Science and Technology, States and Frontier Regions, Water Resources, House & Library, and Public Accounts Committee has been finalised.

Hike in excise, stamp duty proposed in Punjab’s ‘tax-free’ budget

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1718322873.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024