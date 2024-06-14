Friday, June 14, 2024
Students display innovative projects at NUST-MCS Open House

APP
June 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Students of NUST Military Col­lege of Signals (MCS) displayed innovative projects in the annual Open House held on Thursday. 

Graduating students dis­played over 60 innovative proj­ects in the fields of Electrical Engineering, Software Engi­neering and Information/ Cyber Security. Vice Chairman P@sha, Mr Khurram Rahat graced the event as chief guest. In addi­tion, an overwhelming number of guests from the government, academia and industry attend­ed the event. They admired the broad spectrum of practically and commercially viable proj­ects in AI, Block Chain, Commu­nications, Cyber Security and Software. 

The event also provided an ideal platform for students to network with industry profes­sionals, explore placement op­portunities, and gain valuable insights into career paths.

In his remarks, the chief guest said that the creativity and in­genuity on display reflected not only the hard work of the stu­dents but also the commitment of the faculty and the supportive environment fostered by NUST-MCS. He maintained that these projects speak volumes of the practical skills and problem-solving abilities the students had developed over the course of their degree programmes, which, he believed, they would utilise towards serving the na­tion. Earlier, Commandant MCS Brig Omer Khalid welcomed the esteemed guests. He appreciat­ed the students for their innova­tive projects and their potential to make significant contribu­tions to the industry with their forward-thinking ideas and problem-solving skills.

