Students display innovative projects at NUST-MCS Open House

ISLAMABAD - Students of NUST Military College of Signals (MCS) displayed innovative projects in the annual Open House held on Thursday.
Graduating students displayed over 60 innovative projects in the fields of Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering and Information/ Cyber Security. Vice Chairman P@sha, Mr Khurram Rahat graced the event as chief guest. In addition, an overwhelming number of guests from the government, academia and industry attended the event. They admired the broad spectrum of practically and commercially viable projects in AI, Block Chain, Communications, Cyber Security and Software.
The event also provided an ideal platform for students to network with industry professionals, explore placement opportunities, and gain valuable insights into career paths.
In his remarks, the chief guest said that the creativity and ingenuity on display reflected not only the hard work of the students but also the commitment of the faculty and the supportive environment fostered by NUST-MCS. He maintained that these projects speak volumes of the practical skills and problem-solving abilities the students had developed over the course of their degree programmes, which, he believed, they would utilise towards serving the nation. Earlier, Commandant MCS Brig Omer Khalid welcomed the esteemed guests. He appreciated the students for their innovative projects and their potential to make significant contributions to the industry with their forward-thinking ideas and problem-solving skills.