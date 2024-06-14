SU, CUVAS sign MoU for research, exchange of information

HYDERABAD - The University of Sindh (SU), Jamshoro and the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CUVAS), Bahawalpur signed a memo­randum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday, aimed at fostering collaboration in various fields and promote research activities.

According to the spokesman, the agreement will bring about the exchange of information, teaching materials and scientific publications between the two institutions. Faculty members will collaborate in veterinary sciences, animal production & tech­nology, agricultural sciences and biosciences.

The MoU was signed by SU Vice Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Sid­dique Kalhoro and CUVAS Vice Chancellor Pro­fessor Dr Muhammad Mazhar Ayaz. This part­nership will facilitate the transfer of technology, joint research and development projects, as well as cooperation in individual projects.

According to the MoU, the universities will work towards distributing and implementing techno­logical advancements widely. “The agreement is initially valid for three years and will automatical­ly renew for subsequent three-year periods unless terminated. Either party may terminate the MoU by providing six months’ written notice prior to the end of the current term, ” the MoU said.

Chairperson Department of Zoology, University of Sindh Professor Dr Naheed Kaka and the Chairman Department of Epidemiology, Cholistan University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Professor Dr Tarique Abbas have been appointed as focal persons to over­see the implementation of scientific activities.