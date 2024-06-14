Friday, June 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sukhan Faiz selected for PCB women panel umpires

APP
June 14, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

MULTAN    -   Sukhan Faiz has been included in PCB Women’s Panel Umpires bringing an honour for Multan’s women cricketer. Sukhan Faiz has also had the honor of playing in the Women’s World Cup 2009 in Australia. Before her job at Zakariya University, Multan, she won medals as an athlete and cricketer. The teams trained by her have shown outstanding performance in higher education women’s cricket. Expressing happiness over being included in the PCB panel umpires, Sukhan Faiz said that after being a cricketer and coach, she now has another golden opportunity to stay connected with cricket through umpiring. She stated, “God willing, I will strive to meet the PCB’s standards through my experience. Now, being officially included in the PCB Panel Umpiring is a special honor for both her and her Alma metre.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1718259542.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024