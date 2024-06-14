Tax defaulters will be nabbed: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Thursday that the government levied minimum tax on mediocre and poor segments of society in the fiscal budget 2024-25.

He was chairing a high-level review meeting in Islamabad, on tax reforms, digitisation of the economy and measures to increase revenues. The prime minister said during the preparation of the budget, he gave clear directives that the elites must pay taxes. Shehbaz Sharif said tax evaders, tax defaulters and their supporting elements will be nabbed.

He said complete digitization of tax system, increasing workforce efficiency; reducing the tax rate and increasing the number of taxpayers are among government’s topmost priorities.

The prime minister said Federal Board of Revenue is an important wheel of the country’s economy and government will provide all resources for development and digitization of FBR.

He said steps are being taken to bring the people eligible to pay tax into the tax net as soon as possible

During the meeting, International firm McKinsey and Karandaaz apprised the Prime Minister of the progress made in the last four weeks regarding digitization of FBR and increase in revenues.

Short and medium term plans to enhance revenue were also presented to the Prime Minister.

The meeting was briefed that digitization and automation of the value chain of the country’s economy will increase revenues.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wherein he proposed the formation of a committee to collaboratively address the prevailing political issues.

The prime minister suggested this while visiting Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence to inquire after his well-being. Maulana Fazl welcomed the prime minister, who appreciated the JUI-F chief’s religious services and his continuous support to peaceful struggle for protection of democratic values.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the initiation of legislation regarding the Ease of Doing Business Act. The prime minister granted the approval while chairing an important review meeting on measures regarding ease of doing business and investment, in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said promotion of business and investor friendly environment in Pakistan is the top priority of the government. He said documentation procedures should be simplified for business and business community under one window operations.

In this regard, he directed to obtain assistance from Chinese experts regarding the establishment of one-stop shop facility center on the pattern of established project in Shenzhen, China. The meeting was briefed on Ease of Doing Business and other initiatives. It was informed that an electronic registry will be set up for business registration, licenses certificates and other documents.

The forum was apprised that an online One Window Pakistan Business Portal system will be introduced through which the services of all relevant institutions will be available at one place.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday instructed federal secretaries and heads of departments to personally utilize the Task Management System.

He issued these instructions while chairing a meeting to assess the implementation progress of directives requiring federal ministries and departments to use the Task Management System.

The Task Management System is a modern software of international standards used to monitor instructions issued by the prime minister to federal ministries, and progress in this regard.

The prime minister also decided to conduct daily review for implementing the task management system.

He said that continuous monitoring of progress in all projects was the initial step towards their timely completion.

During the briefing, it was told that a mobile application for the task management system had already been developed.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musaddik Masood Malik, Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, and senior officials from relevant institutions.