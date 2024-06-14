TESCO cuts power supply to Mohmand dist bazaars

Mohmand - The Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) has cut power supply to the district headquarters Ghalanai and Chanda Bazaars of Halimzai tehsil of the Mohmand district for the last four months. Gulab Khan, a shopkeeper in Ghalanai Bazaar, said that TESCO disconnected power supply to almost 500 shops in the Ghalanai and Chanda bazaars after the shopkeepers and traders refused to install power meters and pay bills.

“We are facing numerous problems in this hot weather without fans and cold drinking water,” said Khan. He accused local grid officials of unlawfully collecting a major chunk of money from marble factory owners. During Ramadan, shopkeepers approached local MNA Sajid Mohmand, who negotiated with WAPDA officials and temporarily restored power supply for three hours, after which it was disconnected again.

Another shopkeeper, Ibrahim Khan in Chanda Bazaar, said that power supply to their shops and market was suspended despite the fact that all the shopkeepers were only utilizing one fan and ordinary lights. He noted that Ghalanai and Chanda are small local markets with no large businesses or malls to burden WAPDA.

Wakeel Khan, a shopkeeper in headquarters bazaar, said that WAPDA disconnected power supply four months ago, resulting in freezers becoming inoperative and customers being unable to find cold drinks and ice creams. He demanded that WAPDA restore power supply to local bazaars and markets as supplied to other parts of the merged districts.

When contacted, Ali Asghar Khan, XEN Operation Northern Division TESCO, said they are supplying two to three hours of power at subsidized rates only to domestic users. TESCO started a drive against commercial consumers utilizing subsidized power supply. “Local markets, bazaars, and shops are commercial consumers, which is why TESCO is installing power meters. Those who refuse to install meters have had their power supply connections disconnected,” said Ali Asghar.

The official said that TESCO set up three express line power feeders in Ekkaghund, Ghalanai, and Khar Bajaur to light local markets and attract more customers. However, they faced strong resistance from Ghalanai and Chanda bazaars during the power meter installation drive. Ali Asghar added that shopkeepers sometimes reconnect their connections illegally at night, which will result in strict action against those involved.

Mohmand district is facing 22-hour power load-shedding on domestic feeders, causing an acute shortage of drinking water. Local residents have demanded that the government and concerned authorities reduce the irregular power outages in the area.

Tribesmen protested and blocked the Pak-Afghan Gursal route. Residents of Khewazai and Baizai protested and blocked the main Pak-Afghan Gursal trade route with Afghanistan. Led by local social worker Tafseer Momand, the protesters blocked the highway for several hours, demanding PTCL landline, mobile network electricity supply to their homes, and ensuring attendance of relevant staff in basic health units and schools.

Chairmen of the Khewazai Baizai Sub-Divisions Maulana Bismillah Jan held talks with DSP Jan Muhammad and Tehsildar Abdur Rahman, resulting in a peaceful end to the protest. The protesters have given a deadline till Eid-ul-Adha, threatening to boycott polio drops and close the main Peshawar-Bajaur expressway at Karapa if their issues are not resolved.